Intellect launches Academic TeamSpace powered by Purple Fabric

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

To enable colleges and universities to operationalise AI for learning, research and institutional innovation

Intellect Design Arena announced the launch of Academic TeamSpace, a secure, collaborative AI environment built on Intellect's Purple Fabric Open Business Impact AI platform to enable colleges and universities to operationalise AI for learning, research and institutional innovation.

As part of the initiative, Intellect signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 6 leading institutes, including University of Stirling (Ras Al Khaimah campus, UAE), SRM Institute of Science & Technology (Trichy & Ramapuram campuses, Tamil Nadu), Sairam Institutions (Chennai, Tamil Nadu), Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science & Technology (Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu), Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management (Hyderabad) and Lloyd Institute of Engineering & Technology (Noida campus, Uttar Pradesh).

 

The MoU with these institutions intends to establish an Academic TeamSpace hub that will serve as a shared AI innovation environment for academic institutions. More importantly, it promotes multi-departmental cocreation, thereby creating an ecosystem for governed AI experimentation and applied learning. Academic TeamSpace extends Intellect's Purple Fabric Enterprise AI on Tap model into the education sector. It enables institutions to access enterprise-grade AI through a subscription model, ensuring governance, academic integrity and responsible usage.

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

