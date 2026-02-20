Friday, February 20, 2026 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikram Solar Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

NDL Ventures Ltd, Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd, Creative Eye Ltd and Shyam Telecom Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 February 2026.

Vikram Solar Ltd lost 10.33% to Rs 193.65 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86869 shares in the past one month.

 

NDL Ventures Ltd tumbled 9.13% to Rs 114.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9818 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10583 shares in the past one month.

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd crashed 8.72% to Rs 144.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5723 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2781 shares in the past one month.

Creative Eye Ltd corrected 8.03% to Rs 6.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8982 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2201 shares in the past one month.

Shyam Telecom Ltd shed 7.83% to Rs 9.77. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1844 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

