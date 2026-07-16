Artson slides after reporting dismal Q1 performance

Artson declined 4.11% to Rs 154 after the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore for Q1 FY27, compared with a net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations declined 41.59% year on year (YoY) to Rs 26.13 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses fell 38.31% YoY to Rs 27.32 crore. The cost of materials consumed declined 48.42% to Rs 6.53 crore, while project execution expenses fell 40.16% to Rs 10.65 crore. Employee benefits expense remained flat at Rs 4.84 crore, while finance costs declined 24.24% YoY to Rs 1.75 crore.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 0.77 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a profit before tax of Rs 0.47 crore in the same quarter last year.

Artson (formerly known as Artson Engineering) is a design, engineering, procurement, and construction company in the oil, gas, and hydrocarbon processing industry. It is specialized in tankages, piping, and other mechanical packages. The company is also engaged in structural fabrication works and has two manufacturing facilities, one each in Nashik and Nagpur.

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