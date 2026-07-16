Mobavenue AI Tech commences operations in Singapore

Mobavenue AI Tech has commenced operations in Singapore, establishing the city-state as its regional hub for Southeast Asia. The expansion marks the next phase of the company's international growth strategy and deepens its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing digital economies.

Operations will run through MAITL ASIA PTE. LTD., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mobavenue Global Holdings From Singapore, Mobavenue will scale its AI-powered capabilities across programmatic media, audience intelligence, omnichannel customer engagement and consumer growth for brands and agencies across ASEAN.

Southeast Asia's digital economy is projected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030, driven by rising internet penetration, mobile-first consumers and accelerating adoption of AI across industries. Singapore sits at the centre of that shift. With a digital advertising market expected to reach USD 462 million by 2032, a mature innovation ecosystem and direct access to regional decision-makers, the country is the natural gateway for technology businesses expanding across ASEAN.

Mobavenue will operate a platform-led, asset-light model in the region, pairing its proprietary AI technology with local market expertise to deliver scalable, outcome-driven solutions. The approach allows the company to innovate closer to key markets while keeping its expansion capital-efficient.

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