Ashapura Minechem standalone net profit declines 26.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.22% to Rs 121.28 crore

Net profit of Ashapura Minechem declined 26.31% to Rs 19.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.22% to Rs 121.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.121.2896.8523.3719.9530.6223.8928.1821.7219.1926.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News