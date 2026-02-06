Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 14.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.71% to Rs 12486.82 crore

Net profit of Hero MotoCorp rose 14.45% to Rs 1267.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1107.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.71% to Rs 12486.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10259.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.12486.8210259.8914.0313.802029.781705.851811.171496.941267.551107.55

