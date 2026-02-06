Fundviser Capital (India) standalone net profit rises 68.52% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 1037.50% to Rs 3.64 croreNet profit of Fundviser Capital (India) rose 68.52% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1037.50% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.640.32 1038 OPM %36.26-118.75 -PBDT1.230.72 71 PBT1.220.72 69 NP0.910.54 69
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:14 AM IST