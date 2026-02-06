Friday, February 06, 2026 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
National Peroxide reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.83 crore in the December 2025 quarter

National Peroxide reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.83 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 11.15% to Rs 69.09 crore

Net profit of National Peroxide reported to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 69.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales69.0962.16 11 OPM %10.125.18 -PBDT7.573.19 137 PBT2.36-2.00 LP NP1.83-1.52 LP

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

