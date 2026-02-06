Kriti Nutrients consolidated net profit rises 11.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.72% to Rs 224.31 crore

Net profit of Kriti Nutrients rose 11.03% to Rs 9.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.72% to Rs 224.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 172.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.224.31172.925.136.3913.2913.4011.8512.019.168.25

