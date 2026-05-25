Monday, May 25, 2026 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland Ltd gains for fifth session

Ashok Leyland Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 1:09 PM IST

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 163.24, up 3.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.09% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% drop in NIFTY and a 11.22% drop in the Nifty Auto.

Ashok Leyland Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 163.24, up 3.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 23958.55. The Sensex is at 76230.39, up 1.08%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has dropped around 3.58% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26017.1, up 1.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 213.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 210.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 163.5, up 3.03% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 36.09% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% drop in NIFTY and a 11.22% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 25.27 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IDFC First Bank Ltd spurts 0.99%, gains for five straight sessions

IDFC First Bank Ltd spurts 0.99%, gains for five straight sessions

Axis Bank Ltd up for fifth session

Axis Bank Ltd up for fifth session

Union Bank of India gains for fifth session

Union Bank of India gains for fifth session

Canara Bank soars 3.37%, up for fifth straight session

Canara Bank soars 3.37%, up for fifth straight session

Utsav Securities consolidated net profit declines 99.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Utsav Securities consolidated net profit declines 99.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2026 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPetrol Price TodayHeatwave AlertTechnology NewsPersonal Finance