Ashok Leyland Ltd gains for fifth session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 163.24, up 3.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.09% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% drop in NIFTY and a 11.22% drop in the Nifty Auto.

Ashok Leyland Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 163.24, up 3.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 23958.55. The Sensex is at 76230.39, up 1.08%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has dropped around 3.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26017.1, up 1.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 213.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 210.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 163.5, up 3.03% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 36.09% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% drop in NIFTY and a 11.22% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 25.27 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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