Axis Bank Ltd up for fifth session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1302.6, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.19% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% drop in NIFTY and a 1.08% drop in the Nifty Bank.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1302.6, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 23958.55. The Sensex is at 76230.39, up 1.08%. Axis Bank Ltd has dropped around 1.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54055.35, up 1.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1301, up 1.17% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 7.19% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% drop in NIFTY and a 1.08% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 16.34 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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