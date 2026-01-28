Nifty trades above 25,350 mark; breadth strong

The key equity benchmarks traded with strong gains in early trade, buoyed by optimism over the conclusion of the IndiaEU free trade agreement (FTA). Investors are closely tracking rupee movements, ongoing Q3 earnings announcements, and geopolitical developments. Market participants are also awaiting Q3 results from Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India, and BHEL. Meanwhile, the Nifty traded above the 25,350 mark.

Oil & Gas, media and realty shares advanced while FMCG and PSU Bank shares declined.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 598.24 points or 0.73% to 82,459.68. The Nifty 50 index rose 184.15 points or 0.74% to 25,362.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.81% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.80%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,215 shares rose and 778 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,068.49 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 8,999.71 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 January 2026, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Marico shed 0.43%. The company reported a 12.03% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 447 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 399 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 26.59% YoY to Rs 3,537 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services rallied 6.04% after the company reported a marginal 0.25% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 566 crore, while revenue from operations increased 5.9% to Rs 2,111.7 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Metro Brands surged 8.05% after the company reported consolidated net profit rose 35.7% to Rs 128.4 crore on a 15.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 811.3 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was flat at 6.719

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 91.6050 compared with its close of 91.6850 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2026 settlement added 2.02% to Rs 160,886.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.37% to 96.10.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.21% to 4.232.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2026 settlement advanced 37 cents or 0.55% to $67.94 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Wednesday, breaking ranks with Wall Street after the S&P 500 closed at a record high.

Meanwhile, Australia saw its headline inflation come in at 3.6% for the last quarter of 2025, its highest level of inflation in six quarters.

Overnight in the U.S., the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.91% to settle at 23,817.10, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke ranks, losing 408.99 points, or 0.83%, and settling at 49,003.4 while S&P 500 added 0.41% to end at 6,978.60.

The S&P 500 futures inched up ahead of the Federal Reserves interest rate decision and earnings reports from major tech companies.

The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at a target range of 3.5% to 3.75%, but traders will be seeking hints on longer-term changes to monetary policy.

