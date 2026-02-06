Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.45% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 16.70% to Rs 697.75 croreNet profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries rose 17.45% to Rs 69.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 59.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.70% to Rs 697.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 837.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales697.75837.67 -17 OPM %15.6812.08 -PBDT125.90110.81 14 PBT92.9575.56 23 NP69.6659.31 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:14 AM IST