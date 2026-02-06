Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.70% to Rs 697.75 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries rose 17.45% to Rs 69.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 59.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.70% to Rs 697.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 837.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.697.75837.6715.6812.08125.90110.8192.9575.5669.6659.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News