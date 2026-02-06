Viyash Scientific consolidated net profit declines 13.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.90% to Rs 858.41 crore

Net profit of Viyash Scientific declined 13.83% to Rs 38.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 858.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 774.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.858.41774.0320.4612.89172.8685.76114.3327.3738.4444.61

