Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Viyash Scientific consolidated net profit declines 13.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 10.90% to Rs 858.41 crore

Net profit of Viyash Scientific declined 13.83% to Rs 38.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 858.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 774.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales858.41774.03 11 OPM %20.4612.89 -PBDT172.8685.76 102 PBT114.3327.37 318 NP38.4444.61 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Ashapura Minechem standalone net profit declines 26.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit declines 43.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Kriti Nutrients consolidated net profit rises 11.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 14.45% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

