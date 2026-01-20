India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continued to strengthen over past decade

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
At the invitation of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, paid an official visit to India on 19 January 2026. This was the fifth visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India in the last ten years and his third official visit to India as the President of the UAE. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviewed the full scope of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. They agreed that the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continued to strengthen over the past decade.

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

