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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurionpro Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Suzlon Energy Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Gravita India Ltd and Varun Beverages Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 July 2026.

Suzlon Energy Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Gravita India Ltd and Varun Beverages Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 July 2026.

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd tumbled 10.92% to Rs 743 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 82034 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6518 shares in the past one month.

 

Suzlon Energy Ltd crashed 9.39% to Rs 48.16. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 102.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd lost 8.01% to Rs 2032.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19584 shares in the past one month.

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Gravita India Ltd slipped 7.97% to Rs 1646.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 77315 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19117 shares in the past one month.

Varun Beverages Ltd pared 7.80% to Rs 428.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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