Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit declines 32.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.18% to Rs 100.09 croreNet profit of Radiant Cash Management Services declined 32.35% to Rs 7.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.18% to Rs 100.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 99.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales100.0999.91 0 OPM %9.6616.68 -PBDT10.6317.44 -39 PBT7.8715.01 -48 NP7.3410.85 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content