Max India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.64 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.59% to Rs 36.67 croreNet Loss of Max India reported to Rs 25.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 26.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 38.59% to Rs 36.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales36.6726.46 39 OPM %-76.14-105.59 -PBDT-26.77-22.94 -17 PBT-32.54-26.87 -21 NP-25.64-26.97 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content