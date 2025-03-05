Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Avanti Feeds jumps 15% in three days

Avanti Feeds jumps 15% in three days

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Avanti Feeds rallied 7.10% to Rs 793.05, extending gains for the third consecutive trading session.

Shares of Avanti Feeds jumped 14.54% in three trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 768.60 on 28 February 2025.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 815 today. The counter has soared 68.02% from its 52-week low of Rs 472 hit on 14 March 2024.

On the BSE, 4.55 lakh shares were traded so far, compared with average daily volumes of 0.47 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 9.94% as against Sensex's 5.84% drop.

 

The scrip had outperformed the market in the past three months, jumping 31.13% as against a 9.86% decrease in Sensex.

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 51.22% as against Sensex's 0.04% rise.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 65.044. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 682.82, 642.55, and 638.36, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

Avanti Feeds is a manufacturer of prawn and fish feeds and shrimp processors and exporters. The company's principal products/services are shrimp feed and processed shrimp.

The company reported an 86.59% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 135.21 crore on an 8.98% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,365.8 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Markolines Pavement spurts on securing Rs 3-cr order

NSE SME Balaji Phosphates' IPO ends with 1.20 times subscription

Gensol Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

BSE SME Shreenath Paper Products makes a weak debut

RBZ Jewellers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

