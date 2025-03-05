Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 03:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gensol Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gensol Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd and Sapphire Foods India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 March 2025.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd and Sapphire Foods India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 March 2025.

Gensol Engineering Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 372.6 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 19183 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34837 shares in the past one month.

 

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd tumbled 6.54% to Rs 1897.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33385 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7172 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd lost 6.50% to Rs 64.62. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet

LIVE news:Cabinet approves development of 12.9 km Sonprayag-Kedarnath ropeway project

Education, Students, Student, Study

Delhi School EWS admissions result 2025 to release today at edudel.nic.in

South Africa vs New Zealand live score and match updates today

SA vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 semis: Ngidi gets the breakthrough; Young departs

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex pare gains, up 750 pts, Nifty near 22,350; SMIDs trade firm, up 2%

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with Galaxy AI

Samsung to expand agentic AI experience to more phones in Apr with One UI 7

Sterlite Technologies Ltd fell 3.72% to Rs 80.54. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 179.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd slipped 3.19% to Rs 309.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10113 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23753 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME Shreenath Paper Products makes a weak debut

BSE SME Shreenath Paper Products makes a weak debut

RBZ Jewellers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

RBZ Jewellers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Markolines Pavement Tech spurts on bagging order worth Rs 3-cr

Markolines Pavement Tech spurts on bagging order worth Rs 3-cr

Volumes soar at Avanti Feeds Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Avanti Feeds Ltd counter

Sensex, Nifty trade with strong gains; PSU bank shares rally

Sensex, Nifty trade with strong gains; PSU bank shares rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESA vs NZ LIVE SCOREStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon