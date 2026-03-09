Avenue Supermarts extends gains after multiple DMart store launches

Avenue Supermarts rose 1.60% to Rs 3,939 on Monday, extending gains for the third straight session.

The stock has climbed 4.74% over the three consecutive sessions after the company announced new store openings.

The supermarket chain operator informed exchanges that it opened a new DMart store at Ullal in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka on 6 March 2026. Subsequently, on 8 March, the company launched eight additional outlets located in Modasa (Aravalli, Gujarat), Sancoale (Goa), Quark City (S.A.S Nagar, Punjab), Adilabad (Telangana), Hubli (Dharwad, Karnataka), IMT Bawal (Rewari, Haryana), Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) and Ajabpur (Dehradun, Uttarakhand).

Following these additions, the companys total store count has increased to 461.

Avenue Supermarts is a Mumbai-based company, which owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. It offers a wide range of products with a focus on Foods, Non-Foods (FMCG) and General Merchandise & Apparel product categories.

The company's consolidated net profit rallied 18.26% to Rs 855.92 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 723.72 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 13.32% YoY to Rs 18,100.88 crore in Q3 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News