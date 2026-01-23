Friday, January 23, 2026 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AXISCADES secures strategic contract from its Hyperscaler customer

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

AXISCADES Technologies announced new win in ESAI division by its subsidiary Mistral Solutions.

This strategic contract pertains to testing of audio products of its Hyperscaler customer in the newly established Acoustic Lab in Aeroland facility, Bengaluru.

This pilot order is for multiyear, valued at about $1Mn and is expected to generate more opportunities in innovative audio product development. These small form factor audio products stand out through advanced spatial audio processing, custom silicon for superior noise cancellation, and seamless integration with AI for proactive, ambient AI experiences.

GIFT Nifty suggests red opening for equities; investors await BoJ's monetary policy decision

InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit rises 173.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 56.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Adani Green Energy (UP) standalone net profit declines 32.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Motilal Oswal Home Finance standalone net profit rises 11.96% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

