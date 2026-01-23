InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit rises 173.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.58% to Rs 134.46 crore

Net profit of InfoBeans Technologies rose 173.23% to Rs 19.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 39.58% to Rs 134.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.134.4696.3322.2014.9033.0317.0127.3310.3819.297.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News