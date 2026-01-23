InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit rises 173.23% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 39.58% to Rs 134.46 croreNet profit of InfoBeans Technologies rose 173.23% to Rs 19.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 39.58% to Rs 134.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales134.4696.33 40 OPM %22.2014.90 -PBDT33.0317.01 94 PBT27.3310.38 163 NP19.297.06 173
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 9:07 AM IST