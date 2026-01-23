Adani Green Energy (UP) standalone net profit declines 32.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.91% to Rs 70.32 crore

Net profit of Adani Green Energy (UP) declined 32.80% to Rs 23.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.91% to Rs 70.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 67.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

