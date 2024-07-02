Bajaj Auto Ltd Slips 0.96%

Bajaj Auto Ltd has added 3.88% over last one month compared to 8.46% gain in BSE Auto index and 7.76% rise in the SENSEX

Bajaj Auto Ltd fell 0.96% today to trade at Rs 9435. The BSE Auto index is down 0.02% to quote at 57510.94. The index is up 8.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tube Investments of India Ltd decreased 0.94% and TVS Motor Company Ltd lost 0.74% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 65.42 % over last one year compared to the 22.23% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bajaj Auto Ltd has added 3.88% over last one month compared to 8.46% gain in BSE Auto index and 7.76% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 379 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8438 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 10037.3 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 4544 on 14 Aug 2023.

