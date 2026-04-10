Friday, April 10, 2026 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto Ltd up for fifth session

Bajaj Auto Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 9815, up 3.13% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.34% in last one year as compared to a 5.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 29.21% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Bajaj Auto Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 9815, up 3.13% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 24014.3. The Sensex is at 77376.07, up 0.97%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has risen around 5.23% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25901.9, up 2.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 9820, up 3.19% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd is up 26.34% in last one year as compared to a 5.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 29.21% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.99 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

U.S. Stocks Rise Amid Oil Gains and Ceasefire Optimism; S&P 500 Nears Record

U.S. Stocks Rise Amid Oil Gains and Ceasefire Optimism; S&P 500 Nears Record

Groww parent Billionbrains hits fresh peak, stock surges 18% in three sessions

Groww parent Billionbrains hits fresh peak, stock surges 18% in three sessions

Nifty trades tad above 24,000 level; auto shares gear up

Nifty trades tad above 24,000 level; auto shares gear up

Coal India initiates measures to absorb price shocks from increased costs of explosives and industrial diesel

Coal India initiates measures to absorb price shocks from increased costs of explosives and industrial diesel

Ganesh Nibe acquires 15.20 lakh shares in Nibe Aeronautics

Ganesh Nibe acquires 15.20 lakh shares in Nibe Aeronautics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTCS Share priceTCS Q4 ResultAuto Sector Q4 Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate todayUpcoming Dividends Next WeekRBI MPC Rates2nd PUC Result TimeLPG Crisis