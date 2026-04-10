Bajaj Auto Ltd up for fifth session

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 9815, up 3.13% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.34% in last one year as compared to a 5.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 29.21% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Bajaj Auto Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 9815, up 3.13% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 24014.3. The Sensex is at 77376.07, up 0.97%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has risen around 5.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25901.9, up 2.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 9820, up 3.19% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd is up 26.34% in last one year as compared to a 5.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 29.21% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.99 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.