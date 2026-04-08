Bajaj Finance Ltd up for fifth session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 916.2, up 7.15% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.88% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.57% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finance Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 916.2, up 7.15% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has dropped around 2.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24685.55, up 5.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 92.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 124.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 919.7, up 7.32% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 4.88% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.57% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 33.11 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.