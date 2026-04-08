ABB India Ltd up for five straight sessions

ABB India Ltd is quoting at Rs 6504.5, up 3.76% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.15% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% gain in NIFTY and a 15.26% gain in the Nifty Energy.

ABB India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6504.5, up 3.76% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. ABB India Ltd has added around 8.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ABB India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35578.25, up 2.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6489, up 3.67% on the day. ABB India Ltd is up 29.15% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% gain in NIFTY and a 15.26% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 79.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.