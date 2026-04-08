Siemens Ltd gains for fifth session

Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 3174.2, up 3.21% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.88% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% gain in NIFTY and a 15.26% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Siemens Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3174.2, up 3.21% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Siemens Ltd has dropped around 1.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35578.25, up 2.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3184.9, up 3.89% on the day. Siemens Ltd is up 16.88% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% gain in NIFTY and a 15.26% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 71.52 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.