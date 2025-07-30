Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gujarat Gas Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd eases for fifth straight session



Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 450, down 0.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 8.78% in last one year as compared to a 0.41% slide in NIFTY and a 19.36% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat Gas Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 450, down 0.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24849.75. The Sensex is at 81433.49, up 0.12%.Gujarat Gas Ltd has eased around 6.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat Gas Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35410.7, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.56 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 27.17 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

