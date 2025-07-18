Friday, July 18, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bandhan Bank standalone net profit declines 65.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Bandhan Bank standalone net profit declines 65.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Total Operating Income decline 1.09% to Rs 5475.61 crore

Net profit of Bandhan Bank declined 65.02% to Rs 371.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1063.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income declined 1.09% to Rs 5475.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5535.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income5475.615535.82 -1 OPM %45.9161.80 -PBDT521.491417.89 -63 PBT521.491417.89 -63 NP371.961063.46 -65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

