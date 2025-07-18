JSW Steel consolidated net profit rises 158.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.29% to Rs 42460.00 croreNet profit of JSW Steel rose 158.46% to Rs 2184.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 845.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 42460.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 42337.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales42460.0042337.00 0 OPM %17.6112.99 -PBDT5609.003589.00 56 PBT3072.001380.00 123 NP2184.00845.00 158
