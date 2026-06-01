Barometers nudge higher; broader mkt underperforms

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the early trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,600 level. IT, media and metal shares advanced, while FMCG, auto and pharma shares declined

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 226.49 points or 0.30% to 75,002.23. The Nifty 50 index rose 61.50 points or 0.27% to 23,608.30.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 1.25% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slipped 0.61%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,980 shares rose and 1,488 shares fell. A total of 200 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.63% to 15.92.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 21,105.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 16,764.14 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 May 2026, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

RPP Infra Projects shed 0.18%. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13.13 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026, from a net profit of Rs 11.67 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Despite the loss, the company's revenue from operations increased 30.57% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 451.62 crore during the quarter.

Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) rallied 3.75%. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,536.9 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 3,067.5 crore posted in Q4 FY25. However, excluding the impact of foreign exchange and exceptional items, the company said it has reported a net profit of Rs 1,920.6 crore. Revenue from operations increased 1.29% to Rs 22,438.4 crore in Q4 March 2026.

Antony Waste Handling Cell slipped 1.16%. The company reported 18.73% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.51 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 40 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 17.76% YoY to Rs 285.76 crore in Q4 FY26.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.09% to 7.009 compared with previous session close of 7.003.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.7550 compared with its close of 94.8500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement slipped 0.76% to Rs 154,400.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.17% to 99.02.

The United States 10-year bond yield gained 0.40% to 4.470.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement jumped $2.09 or 2.29% to $93.21 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asia markets traded mixed on Monday as investors monitored lingering uncertainty around U.S.-Iran negotiations after President Donald Trump said he was in no hurry to strike a deal to end the conflict.

The U.S. and Iran have still not finalized an agreement to end the conflict, Trump said in an interview with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, on media channel Saturday. He added that he is pressing for a deal that would ensure Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.

While he said he would prefer a swift resolution, he stressed that he was not rushing negotiations and warned that military action could resume if talks collapse.

Meanwhile, in China, manufacturing activity expanded faster than expected in May, according to a private survey released Monday, although growth slowed from the previous month and contrasted with softer official data pointing to weaker momentum in the sector.

The RatingDog China General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, compiled by S&P Global, came in at 51.8, a touch above the expected 51.6 figure that was widely reported in the media.

Last Friday on Wall Street, U.S. equities closed at record highs while crude prices slipped, helping the major averages score a winning month, boosted by technology.

The Nasdaq Composite settled up 0.2% at 26,972.62, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.22% to 7,580.06. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 363.49 points, or 0.72%, at 51,032.46. All three indexes hit fresh all-time intraday highs earlier as well.

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