Understand risks and liquidity constraints before investing in an SME IPO

Understanding SME IPOs

These IPOs are meant for small and medium-sized companies. They list on SME platforms such as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Emerge and BSE SME. The post-issue paid-up capital is capped at ~25 crore.

These companies usually have a shorter operating history than mainboard companies.

“They undergo exchange scrutiny and have market makers to support basic post-listing liquidity,” says Trivesh D, chief operating officer, Tradejini.

Investors should recognise the structural differences between SME and mainboard IPOs. “SME IPOs usually have thinner post-listing liquidity, higher volatility, and relatively lower analyst and institutional coverage,” says Pranav Haldea, managing director, PRIME Database Group.

“Application sizes and trading lot sizes are larger than in mainboard retail IPOs, so investors may have to commit and block more funds,” says Jyoti Prakash Gadia, managing director, Resurgent India.

Price discovery after listing can be difficult because fewer shares are available for trading.

“Mainboard IPOs typically involve larger, more established companies that must meet stricter eligibility norms and higher disclosure standards. They also tend to attract higher institutional participation,” says Haldea.

Mainboard IPOs have higher capital, profitability and public-shareholding requirements. They also tend to have more liquidity and wider analyst coverage.

Long growth runway

SME IPOs allow investors to back small, founder-driven businesses at an early stage of growth. “Many SMEs operate in niche industries with strong expansion potential, which can create the possibility of higher returns than established companies,” says Piyush Jhunjhunwala, founder & CEO, Stockify.

Since many SMEs are at an early expansion stage, they may offer higher growth potential than mature largecap companies.

“If execution remains strong, investors may benefit from rapid earnings growth and valuation re-rating over time,” says Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research, Ventura.

SME IPOs add diversification to a portfolio. Many issuers operate in segments such as industrials, agro-processing, textiles, engineering, defence components, specialty chemicals, business-to-business (B2B) services and specialised manufacturing, whose long-term growth opportunities remain underappreciated.

An SME can create long-term wealth for early investors if the underlying business performs. A successful company may eventually migrate to the mainboard, improving liquidity and attracting institutional investors. “Such migration adds another leg of valuation for a successful SME,” says Shouraya Khadgawat, lead strategist – equities, Centricity WealthTech.

“Smaller issue sizes and strong subscription demand can create listing excitement and possible short-term gains,” says Jhunjhunwala.

Know their weaknesses

Investors should not view SME IPOs merely through the lens of possible listing gains. “SME IPOs carry high risks because these companies are smaller, less established and more vulnerable to economic changes,” says Jhunjhunwala. Even modest disruptions can materially affect profitability.

Many SMEs lack a long operating track record and have erratic cash flows. “Business concentration is common in SME companies, so the loss of one client can materially hurt earnings,” says Trivesh.

Several SMEs operate with thin margins or face working-capital pressure. Losses can emerge quickly if business fundamentals weaken.

Corporate governance needs close scrutiny. “Sebi has cautioned investors about cases where companies or promoters could present an unrealistic picture of operations,” says Gadia.

Governance quality varies more widely in SMEs than in larger listed companies. “Many are promoter-driven businesses with weaker internal controls and lower transparency than larger listed companies. Related-party transactions and aggressive accounting practices can pose risks,” says Bolinjkar.

Lack of information is a key risk, according to Khadgawat, because disclosure standards and analyst coverage are thinner than on the mainboard.

Valuation risk is also significant. Many SME IPOs are priced aggressively during bullish markets despite inconsistent cash flows or limited operating history. “Hype-driven valuations at issue are common, and the subsequent correction can be sharp and durable,” says Khadgawat.

Liquidity is a key risk

Low liquidity remains one of the biggest risks in SME investing. SME shares may have thin post-listing trading volumes. “This can lead to sharp price swings during volatile market conditions,” says Pooja Ghosh, executive director, ESGRisk.ai, which provides independent ESG ratings on companies. This can make it harder than expected for investors to exit.

Low free float can increase price volatility and raise the possibility of speculative manipulation. “Thin trading can also raise impact cost and make it difficult to exit a meaningful position without moving the price sharply,” says Khadgawat. Institutional participation is generally weak.

Read the offer document

Investors should examine the company’s financial performance carefully. They should review its revenue growth and consistency, profitability, debt levels, profit margins, cash-flow position, working-capital cycle, return on equity (ROE), and return on capital employed (ROCE).

“Strong profits without healthy cash flows may indicate weak earnings quality,” says Bolinjkar. Stretched receivables and heavy related-party transactions are red flags. Investors should also study auditors’ observations.

“Investors should understand the business model, competitive edge, and future direction of growth,” says Jhunjhunwala. They should also take into account the scope for scalability and durability of margin.

“Investors should assess whether growth can sustain over the long term or is driven by one-time contracts,” says Gadia.

Promoter-driven companies dominate the SME segment. Investors should review their past ventures, litigation history, related-party transactions, governance practices and share pledging.

The draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) should be read fully. Investors should use it to identify risks, regulatory disclosures and pending litigation. Investors should read it rather than rely on the grey market premium.

The use of proceeds needs careful attention. “If the IPO offer has too much of an offer-for-sale component, investors should ask why promoters are cashing out,” says Trivesh.

Do not overpay

Investors should compare the company’s valuation with listed industry peers using metrics such as price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio or enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EV/Ebitda). “Excessive pricing can sharply increase downside risk,” says Bolinjkar.

They should walk away if the premium is not justified by superior growth or returns.

Booking listing gains may not be easy

Investors should understand the risks in chasing listing gains. A strong subscription figure and grey market premiums may indicate possible gains, but selling pressure can emerge quickly if sentiment weakens.

SME IPOs attract speculative demand rather than long-term investors. When most allottees rush to book listing-day gains together, there may be no buyers on the other side. The stock may hit the lower circuit and freeze. Investors expecting instant profits may face losses or a delayed exit if they cannot find buyers at their desired price. A stock may show profits on screen but become difficult to sell without triggering sharp price declines.

Suitability matters

SME IPOs are better suited to informed investors who can study financial statements, understand business models and track smaller businesses closely. “They may suit investors with higher risk appetite and diversified portfolios,” says Ghosh.

Such investors should have the ability to withstand low liquidity and the willingness to accept capital loss. They must also have a longer investment horizon.

“Conservative investors, first-time equity participants and investors seeking liquidity and stability should avoid SME IPOs,” says Haldea. They are also not ideal for investors seeking low-risk returns. Those investing with borrowed funds should also stay away.

Protect capital first

Investors should invest only an amount they can hold through uncertainty and volatility. In SME IPOs, protection of capital should matter more than excitement over short-term listing gains.

“Investors should never apply blindly because of oversubscription, grey market premium, influencer recommendations or listing-gain expectations,” says Gadia.

Key performance numbers

258 SME IPOs have listed over the past 12 months

154 or 59.7% provided listing gains

19 or 7.4% were flat

85 or 32.9% listed at a loss

While listing gains were as high as 90%, listing loss was up to -100%

Currently, 45% are trading at a gain, 1.1% are flat, 53.9% are trading at a loss

Gains since listing range from a high of 632.4% to a low of -83.1% Data as on May 29, 2026