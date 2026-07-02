Barometers opens higher in early trade; breadth strong

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with substantial gains in the early trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,100 level. Barring media stocks, all sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the green.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 368.40 points or 0.48% to 77,291.04. The Nifty 50 index gained 119.90 points or 0.49% to 24,124.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.27% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 0.33%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,040 shares rose and 1,014 shares fell. A total of 154 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.69% to 12.89.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,140.50 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,159.24 crore in the Indian equity market on 01 July 2026, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Route Mobile rose 0.85%. The company said Masivian S.A.S. Chief Executive Officer Erwin Viertel resigned, effective June 30, 2026.

Bharti Airtel shed 0.62%. The company said its subsidiary, Airtel Money, has commenced commercial operations as a Type II non-deposit-accepting non-banking financial company (NBFC).

Hero MotoCorp added 0.55%. The company said it will invest more than Rs 3,200 crore in Andhra Pradesh, including Rs 750 crore in a global parts centre at Tirupati, creating around 4,000 jobs.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.36% to 6.736 as compared with previous close 6.760.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.9375 compared with its close of 95.1650 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement shed 0.01% to Rs 144,416.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.01% to 101.14.

The United States 10-year bond yield grew 0.16% to 4.482.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement lost 84 cents or 1.17% to $70.73 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mostly lower on Thursday as they tracked the losses on Wall Street that were recorded in the previous session.

South Koreas Kospi led losses in Asia, falling 5.36% at the open, prompting the Korean Exchange to temporarily halt trading for five minutes to curb volatility.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average scaled to a record high before cooling on Wednesday, while the Nasdaq Composite struggled amid declines in chipmakers.

The 30-stock average lost 13.96 points, or 0.03%, to close at 52,305.24.The S&P 500 dropped 0.22%, ending at 7,483.23. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.66% to 26,040.03.

The tech-heavy index fell as investors dumped semiconductor names, taking profit after the swath of stocks surged more than 80% in the first half of 2026. Micron tumbled more than 10%, although its still up more than 260% in the year to date. Sandisk also shed over 10%, but the stock is still toting an advance of more than 750% in 2026. Nvidia and Broadcom also fell roughly 1% and 2%, respectively, in the session.

Wall Street is now looking ahead to the June jobs report. As per media reports, the US economy is expected to have added 115,000 jobs last month.

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