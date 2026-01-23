KPI Green Energy update on ongoing GUVNL solar IPP project

KPI Green Energy has achieved a significant early milestone in its ongoing 250 MW AC / 350 MW DC grid-connected solar IPP project awarded by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL), with the successful commissioning of the first 24.2 MW AC / 34.4 MW DC capacity, well ahead of the overall contractual schedule.

The project forms part of the 250 MW AC (350 MW DC) grid-connected Solar Photovoltaic Power Project awarded to KPI Green Energy through a competitive bidding process.

