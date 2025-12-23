Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade sideways; oil & gas shares climb

Barometers trade sideways; oil & gas shares climb

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The key equity benchmarks continued to trade near flat line in mid-morning trade. Market participants are also closely tracking rupee movement, FII activity, ongoing IPO activity, and global cues. The Nifty traded above the 26,150 mark.

Oil & gas shares saw buying interest for third consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 21.85 points or 0.03% to 85,545.63. The Nifty 50 index advanced 9.30 points or 0.04% to 26,182.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.08% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.42%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,226 shares rose and 1,718 shares fell. A total of 229 shares were unchanged.

 

Economy:

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, December 23, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex volatile, Nifty below 26,200; SMIDs mixed; Gold hits record high

Sunil Gavaskar

Delhi HC orders Meta, X to remove posts misusing Sunil Gavaskar's identity

Coal India share price rose on December 23

Coal India hits over 2-month high as arm's IPO likely in early 2026

Money, finance

Aadhaar to UPI, key policy changes that shaped your money in 2025

initial public offering, IPO

Dhara Rail IPO sees strong demand on day 1; fully booked, GMP at 12%

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 1.8% (provisional) in November, 2025 as compared to the Index in November, 2024. The production of Cement, Steel, Fertilizer and Coal recorded positive growth in November, 2025.

Coal production rose 2.1% in November 2025 compared with November 2024. Crude oil output declined 3.2% year-on-year, while natural gas production fell 2.5% during the same period. Petroleum refinery production also slipped 0.9% in November 2025 over a year ago.

Steel production increased 6.1% year-on-year, cement output surged 14.5%, while electricity generation declined 2.2% in November 2025 compared with November 2024. Fertilizer production increased by 5.6% YoY in November 2025.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.22% to 9.46. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,216.10, at a premium of 34.1 points as compared with the spot at 26,182.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 71.4 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 1.14 crore contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index rose 0.27% to 12,081.70. The index rose 1.99% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Oil India (up 1.66%), Petronet LNG (up 1.27%), Castrol India (up 1.15%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 1.1%) and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 1.03%), GAIL (India) (up 0.43%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 0.35%), Gujarat Gas (up 0.3%), Aegis Logistics (up 0.03%) and Reliance Industries (up 0.03%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Shakti Pumps India rose 2.96% after the company received a Letter of Empanelment/Award worth Rs 356.77 crore from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for the supply of off-grid solar water pumping systems.

Biocon rose 0.10%. The company announced that its biosimilars arm and subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, has secured full and exclusive global rights for Hulio, a biosimilar of Adalimumab, from Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co (FKB).

GMR Power and Urban Infra rose 1.48% after its step-down subsidiary completed refinancing of its existing debt at a lower cost. The company said GMR Kamalanga Energy (GKEL) has refinanced its outstanding debt of Rs 2,700 crore through a senior loan facility of the same amount. The refinancing enabled the repayment of all existing lenders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 26,150 mark; media shares rally for 3rd day

Nifty trades above 26,150 mark; media shares rally for 3rd day

Benchmarks trade sideways; metal shares shine

Benchmarks trade sideways; metal shares shine

Indices edge lower; breadth positive

Indices edge lower; breadth positive

INR remains stable in real effective terms, says RBI

INR remains stable in real effective terms, says RBI

INR softens marginally, firm local equities can cap losses

INR softens marginally, firm local equities can cap losses

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon