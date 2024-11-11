Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with small cuts; metal shares under pressure

Barometers trade with small cuts; metal shares under pressure

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
The domestic equity indices traded near the flatline with some negative bias in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,150 mark. Metal shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 14.90 points or 0.02% to 79,483.07. The Nifty 50 index shed 4.70 points or 0.02% to 24,143.50.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.66% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,488 shares rose and 2,565 shares fell. A total of 112 shares were unchanged.

 

Economy:

India's forex reserves declined by $2.675 billion to $682.13 billion for the week ended November 1, the RBI said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $3.463 billion to $684.805 billion.

For the week ended November 1, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $3.902 billion to $589.849 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

More From This Section

Jupiter Life rallies after Q2 PAT jumps 53% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Jupiter Life rallies after Q2 PAT jumps 53% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Zydus Wellness posts PAT of Rs 20.9 crore in Q2; EBITDA margin rises to 4%

Zydus Wellness posts PAT of Rs 20.9 crore in Q2; EBITDA margin rises to 4%

Advanced Enzyme Tech drops after PAT slides 5% YoY in Q2 FY25

Advanced Enzyme Tech drops after PAT slides 5% YoY in Q2 FY25

Atul Auto slips as Q2 PAT slides 36% YoY

Atul Auto slips as Q2 PAT slides 36% YoY

RMC Switchgears hits the roof on inking MoU with Rajasthan Govt

RMC Switchgears hits the roof on inking MoU with Rajasthan Govt

Gold reserves increased by $1.224 billion to $69.751 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $1 million to $18.219 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $4 million to $4.311 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index fell 1.23% to 9,190.60. The index slipped 4.82% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

NMDC (down 2.7%), National Aluminium Company (down 2.58%), Hindustan Copper (down 2.3%), JSW Steel (down 2.29%), Jindal Steel & Power (down 2.07%), Tata Steel (down 2.05%), Hindustan Zinc (down 1.94%), Steel Authority of India (down 1.47%), Welspun Corp (down 1.46%) and Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (down 0.95%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper advanced 1.90% to 6.903 as compared with previous close 6.774.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 84.3900, compared with its close of 84.3700 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2024 settlement shed 0.66% to Rs 76,762.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.35% to 105.36.

The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.84% to 4.346.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2024 settlement added 9 cents or 0.12% to $73.96 a barrel.

Stocks in spotlight:

Advanced Enzyme Technologies tanked 13.84% after the company reported 4.59% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.83 crore on a 7.44% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 1,460.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Devyani International added 1.39%. The company has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4.92 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 35.82 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,222.2 crore in the second quarter of FY25, marking a growth of 49.14% as against Rs 819.47 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: CHN 1-0 THAI; IND-MAL match begins at 4:45 PM

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump announces Tom Homan will be in charge of nation's borders

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 150 pts at 79,600; Nifty at 24,200; Health, FMCG, Pharma weigh

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Jharkhand converted into 'dharmashala' for infiltrators, says CM Yogi

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Supreme Court asks Delhi police to form special cell to impose firecrackers ban

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon