Jharkhand converted into 'dharmashala' for infiltrators, says CM Yogi

Adityanath said a double-engine government was needed in Jharkhand for treatment of mafia

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of converting the state into a 'dharmshala' for Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Adityanath said a double-engine government was needed in Jharkhand for "treatment" of mafia, stone pelters and those spreading anarchy and creating disturbances in festivals.

"Jharkhand has been converted into a 'dharmashala' for Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators who have been given free rein to spread anarchy," he claimed, while addressing an election rally at Bhawnathpur in Garhwa.

He urged people to remain united, saying if divided they will be wiped out.

"Batenge to katenge, ek rahenge to safe rahege (If divided, we will be wiped out, if united, we will remain safe)," he said.

 

Adityanath alleged that the JMM-led government in Jharkhand fuelled corruption, anarchy and loot of natural resources.

In an apparent reference to Soren family, Lalu Prasad's family and Gandhi family, he alleged that three families in Ranchi, Patna and Delhi indulged in loot and corruption for personal growth.

"Natural wealth is being plundered under the JMM-led regime, labourers are forced to migrate from Jharkhand and farmers are committing suicide," he alleged.

He said a double-engine government was needed in Jharkhand for "giving tickets to stone pelters and mafioso to Yamraj's home" on the lines of UP.

"People are not being allowed to celebrate festivals peacefully under JMM-led regime in Jharkhand," he alleged.

He claimed that the BJP is the "only party that can guarantee the country's security and pride, women's empowerment and employment to youth".

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, while the counting of votes polled will take place on November 23.

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

