Bartronics India expands collaboration with Huwel Lifesciences

Bartronics India expands collaboration with Huwel Lifesciences

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
To launch patented molecular diagnostic products across healthcare segments

Avio Smart Market Stack (ASMS), formerly known as Bartronics India, has initiated an expanded collaboration with Huwel Lifesciences to introduce a range of patented molecular diagnostic products across multiple healthcare segments in India.

The development follows the recently signed Shareholders' Agreement between the two companies, under which they aim to jointly scale advanced diagnostic technologies and bring them to institutional and healthcare markets across the country.

Huwel Lifesciences has developed multiple patented diagnostic technologies and is building a strong pipeline of new products, with several additional patents and platforms currently under development. The company's capabilities span RT-PCR diagnostic kits, point-of-care molecular testing devices, and disease detection panels. Research, assay development, and manufacturing are carried out within Huwel's own facilities.

 

Positioning itself as a fully indigenous diagnostics innovator, Huwel is among the few molecular diagnostics companies in India with the capability to design, develop, and manufacture most components of its diagnostic platforms in-house, aligning with the Government of India's Make in India initiative.

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

