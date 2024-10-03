Business Standard
Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials shares gain

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Commodities index rising 0.96 points or 0.01% at 8138.18 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (up 5.24%), Sharda Cropchem Ltd (up 3.06%),India Glycols Ltd (up 2.7%),Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd (up 2.57%),Fineotex Chemical Ltd (up 2.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mukand Ltd (up 2.18%), Epigral Ltd (up 2.12%), JK Paper Ltd (up 1.97%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.96%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.82%).

On the other hand, Insecticides India Ltd (down 5.4%), Gravita India Ltd (down 4.25%), and Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd (down 2.93%) moved lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 337.18 or 0.59% at 57113.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 114.32 points or 0.67% at 16973.31.

The Nifty 50 index was down 180.15 points or 0.7% at 25616.75.

Metal shares gain

Hinduja Global Solutions opens new CX hub in Cape Town, South Africa

Indices trade with deep cuts; VIX jumps 6.56%

Paytm deploys card machines across 2 Krishi Mandis in Madhya Pradesh

Adani Ports records 14% YoY growth in Sept'24 cargo volumes

The BSE Sensex index was down 589.3 points or 0.7% at 83676.99.

On BSE,1123 shares were trading in green, 2146 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

