Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEL jumps as PAT spurts 47% YoY to Rs 1,316 cr in Q3 FY25

BEL jumps as PAT spurts 47% YoY to Rs 1,316 cr in Q3 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Bharat Electronics (BEL) advanced 4.30% to Rs 278.70 after the company's standalone net profit surged 47.33% to Rs 1,316.06 crore on 39.15% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,756.12 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,754.15 crore in the third quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 49.64% on YoY basis.

Total expenses grew 31.98% YoY to Rs 4,207.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 3,191.02 crore (up 46.07%) while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 665.32 crore (up 7.38% YoY) during the period under review.

 

During Q3 FY24-25, BEL achieved a turnover of Rs 5,643.25 crore as against Rs 4,120.10 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The order book position of the company as of 1 January 2025 stood at Rs 71,100 crore.

Navratna PSU BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-Unit conglomerate which designs, manufactures and supplies products and systems in a wide variety of fields including radars, missile systems, military communications, naval systems, electronic warfare & avionics, C4I systems, electro optics, tank electronics & gun/weapon system upgrades, and electronic fuzes in the defence segment. As of September 31, 2024, the Government of India held a 51.14% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Ports and SEZ Q3 PAT climbs 14% YoY to Rs 2,520 crore in FY25

Adani Ports and SEZ Q3 PAT climbs 14% YoY to Rs 2,520 crore in FY25

Whirlpool of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Whirlpool of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Currency in circulation gains 5.3% on year

Currency in circulation gains 5.3% on year

Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 4.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 4.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEadani Enterprises Q3 resultGATE 2025 exam DateGold-Silver Price TodayDeepSeekLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon