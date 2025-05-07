Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Benchmarks trade near flatline, PSU Bank shares advance

Benchmarks trade near flatline, PSU Bank shares advance

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded near flatline with minor gains in mid-afternoon trade as investors remained cautious to the news of Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike by Indian forces on terror sites in response to the recent Pahalgam attack. The operation was described as focused and restrained, avoiding Pakistani military targets. The Nifty traded above the 24,400 level. Market sentiment remains volatile due to rising Indo-Pak tensions.

PSU Bank shares advanced after declining in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:30IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 76.74 points or 0.09% to 80,713.85. The Nifty 50 index added 30.35 points or 0.12% to 24,409.95.

 

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 1.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.70%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,855 shares rose and 1,964 shares fell. A total of 166 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

IIIT Allahabad

Cabinet approves Rs 11,829-cr expansion of five IITs, 6,576 new seats added

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat after Operation Sindoor; Tata grp stks up on Ind-UK trade deal

Representative Image

Auto index surged 16% in 1 month; What's fuelled the index's rally?

buzzing stocks

Sapphire Foods India shares decline 5% post Q4FY25 results; details here

Delhi High Court

AgustaWestland: Delhi HC reserves order on Christian Michel's bail plea

The Nifty PSU Bank Index rose 0.18% to 6,235.20. The index fell 4.87% in past two consecutive trading sessions.

Canara Bank (up 1.21%), Bank of India (up 0.61%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.58%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 0.52%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.28%) and Union Bank of India (up 0.03%) advanced.

On the other hand, UCO Bank (down 1.50%), Indian Bank (down 0.70%) and Indian Overseas Bank (down 0.68%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.20% to 6.435 as compared with previous close 6.448.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 84.7875, compared with its close of 84.3550 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2025 settlement declined 0.31% to Rs 97,189.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.21% to 99.260.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.25% to 4.329.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2025 settlement gained 80 cents, or 1.29% to $62.95 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Elxsi partners with European College of Sport and Exercise Physicians

Tata Elxsi partners with European College of Sport and Exercise Physicians

MRF consolidated net profit rises 29.29% in the March 2025 quarter

MRF consolidated net profit rises 29.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Asirvad Microfinance reports standalone net loss of Rs 626.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Asirvad Microfinance reports standalone net loss of Rs 626.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 85.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 85.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Indices slip in negative territory; European mrkt decline

Indices slip in negative territory; European mrkt decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon