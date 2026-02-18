Bharat Forge signs MoU with VVDN Technologies

To jointly explore opportunities across automotive, defence, AI and data centre domains

Bharat Forge and VVDN Technologies, a global provider of product engineering and manufacturing services have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to record their broad understanding to explore a strategic collaboration across key technology-driven sectors.

Under the MoU, the parties intend to jointly pursue opportunities in next-generation technologies across the Automotive, Defence, AI, and Datacentre domains. The strategic partnership is established to drive innovation and jointly develop the next generation of products for Automotive, Defence, and AI server platforms, leveraging their complementary strengths in engineering, manufacturing, and technology innovation. In alignment with the rapidly evolving AI world, where breakthroughs in generative intelligence, autonomous systems, and sustainable compute are reshaping industries, this collaboration positions both parties to contribute meaningfully to the global AI ecosystem and harness its transformative potential for future-ready solutions.

By combining VVDN's strengths in electronics design, software, system integration, and manufacturing with Bharat Forge's expertise in advanced manufacturing and precision engineering, the two companies aim to explore the development of scalable, high-impact solutions aligned with evolving industry requirements and emerging technologies.

