Lloyds Metals & Energy incorporates step-down subsidiary in DMCC Zone

Lloyds Metals & Energy incorporates step-down subsidiary in DMCC Zone

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Lloyds Global Resources FZCO (LGRF), a wholly owned subsidiary of Lloyds Metals & Energy, has incorporated 'Virtus Lloyds Resources FZCO' (Virtus), a wholly owned subsidiary in the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre Zone (DMCCZ)on 17 February 2026. Accordingly, Virtus will be step down subsidiary of Lloyds Metals & Energy.

Theobject of Virtus will be expansion of the company's business of investment in metals and mining in United Arab Emirates, Dubai in the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre Zone and to enter into strategic partnership with metals and minerals developers from United States of America (USA).

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

