Bharat Parenterals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.06% to Rs 67.82 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 11.68% to Rs 14.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 257.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 217.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net loss of Bharat Parenterals reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.06% to Rs 67.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.67.8250.97257.36217.981.4712.208.699.122.515.7327.7429.43-1.364.2918.7223.55-0.302.4914.5216.44