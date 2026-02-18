Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharti Airtel arm receives RBI nod to operate as Type II NBFC-ND

Bharti Airtel arm receives RBI nod to operate as Type II NBFC-ND

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Bharti Airtel announced that its subsidiary, Airtel Money, has received a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Type II Non-Deposit Accepting Non-Banking Financial Company [Type II-NBFC-ND (ICC)].

The certificate, bearing Registration No. N-14.03676 dated 13 February 2026, has been issued under Section 45-IA of the RBI Act, 1934. With this approval, Airtel Money is authorised to commence the business of a non-banking financial institution without accepting public deposits, subject to the conditions prescribed by the RBI.

In its regulatory filing, the company stated that it holds a valid Certificate of Registration dated February 13, 2026, issued by the RBI under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

 

The company also clarified that the RBI does not undertake any responsibility or guarantee regarding the financial soundness of the company, the correctness of statements or representations made by it, or the repayment of deposits and discharge of liabilities.

Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 600 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa.

Bharti Airtel reported a 55.14% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,630.5 crore, despite a 19.62% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 53,981.6 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter rose 0.16% to Rs 2,023 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

