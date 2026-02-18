Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trishakti Industries bags Rs 42 lakh contract from Larsen & Toubro

Trishakti Industries bags Rs 42 lakh contract from Larsen & Toubro

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Trishakti Industries announced that it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 42 lakh from Larsen and Toubro.

In a regulatory filing, Trishakti said the order involves the deployment of advanced machinery along with skilled manpower.

The contract is for hiring of machines with manpower and is to be executed immediately, with a duration of five months.

The broad commercial consideration for the contract stands at Rs 42 lakh.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in Larsen and Toubro. It further stated that the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

 

Also Read

Bitcoin

Crypto struggle continues amid broader market uncertainty; analysts wary

Stock Market LIVE Updates, February 18, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts; Nifty below 25,700; IT shares fall; Godfrey Phillips up 11%

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

ECI announces schedule for biennial Rajya Sabha polls across 10 states

Infosys outlook: Analysts at Geojit Investments sees key support for the stock at ₹1,340 levels.

Infosys down 17% this Feb; should you buy, sell or hold stock? Tech view

South Africa vs UAE

South Africa vs UAE LIVE, T20 WC 2026: Bosch gets his second as Sohaib departs on 6

Trishakti Industries is an infrastructure solutions provider specializing in the hiring of heavy earth-moving equipment. With a strong fleet of advanced machinery, it serves major sectors such as steel, cement, railways, and construction.

Larsen & Toubro is a multinational conglomerate which is primarily engaged in providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions in key sectors such as Infrastructure, Hydrocarbon, Power, Process Industries and Defence, Information Technology and Financial Services in domestic and international markets.

Shares of Trishakti Industries rose 0.80% to Rs 151 while shares of Larsen & Toubro added 0.23% to Rs 4,289.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ITCONS E-Solutions bags order worth Rs 19 lakh

ITCONS E-Solutions bags order worth Rs 19 lakh

Sensex slumps 154 pts; IT shares lag

Sensex slumps 154 pts; IT shares lag

Info Edge (India) to pump Rs 30-cr in subsidiary, SIHL

Info Edge (India) to pump Rs 30-cr in subsidiary, SIHL

Aurionpro Solutions secures data centre project from a long-standing global client

Aurionpro Solutions secures data centre project from a long-standing global client

Adani Green Energy incorporates step-down subsidiary - Skyspin Energy

Adani Green Energy incorporates step-down subsidiary - Skyspin Energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayYouTube DownAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayInfosys Investor AI Day 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesGoogle Pixel 10a Launch