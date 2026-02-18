Aurionpro Solutions secures data centre project from a long-standing global client

Aurionpro Solutions announced a significant order win from a reputed global data centre developer and operator. This win follows Aurionpro's recent data centre infrastructure expansion contract with a leading bank, underscoring growing trust from both banking and global data centre operators in its delivery capabilities.

This strategic engagement, secured from a long-standing global client, underscores the depth of trust Aurionpro has built with tier-one data centre operators. This win further validates Aurionpro's execution capabilities across the complete infrastructure value chain: engineering, design, construction, commissioning, and lifecycle support.

The high-value deal is scheduled for implementation over the next three quarters and involves the design and execution of a brownfield facility in Mumbai. The scope includes a comprehensive solution covering engineering and construction services along with integrated testing and commissioning. The project will be delivered to global colocation standards within a live operational campus environment, highlighting Aurionpro's expertise in executing complex, high-performance infrastructure programs. As per a recent CBRE report, Mumbai continues to lead as India's data centre hub, accounting for 53% of the nation's total operational capacity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News