Aurionpro Solutions secures data centre project from a long-standing global client
Aurionpro Solutions announced a significant order win from a reputed global data centre developer and operator. This win follows Aurionpro's recent data centre infrastructure expansion contract with a leading bank, underscoring growing trust from both banking and global data centre operators in its delivery capabilities.
This strategic engagement, secured from a long-standing global client, underscores the depth of trust Aurionpro has built with tier-one data centre operators. This win further validates Aurionpro's execution capabilities across the complete infrastructure value chain: engineering, design, construction, commissioning, and lifecycle support.
The high-value deal is scheduled for implementation over the next three quarters and involves the design and execution of a brownfield facility in Mumbai. The scope includes a comprehensive solution covering engineering and construction services along with integrated testing and commissioning. The project will be delivered to global colocation standards within a live operational campus environment, highlighting Aurionpro's expertise in executing complex, high-performance infrastructure programs. As per a recent CBRE report, Mumbai continues to lead as India's data centre hub, accounting for 53% of the nation's total operational capacity.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:51 AM IST