Info Edge (India) to pump Rs 30-cr in subsidiary, SIHL

Info Edge (India) to pump Rs 30-cr in subsidiary, SIHL

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Info Edge (India) announced it has agreed to invest Rs 30 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Startup Investments (Holding) (SIHL).

SIHL is engaged mainly in direct or indirect investments in tech companies and related activities including investment in Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). As of 31st March 2025, SIHL reported a profit of Rs 0.86 crore.

The fresh capital infusion will enable SIHL to explore investment opportunities including contribution to AIF(s) and other general purposes.

As a part of transaction, the company will acquire 14,01,214 compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) at an issue price of Rs 214.10 each including premium of Rs 114.10 per CCD. The said transaction will be completed within 30 days from the approval. Post this investment, SIHL remains the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

 

Info Edge (India) is India's premier online classifieds company in recruitment, matrimony, real estate, education and related services.

The company reported a 23.11% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 246.45 crore on 13.85% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 764.55 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter declined 1.72% to Rs 1,111.15 on the BSE.

Aurionpro Solutions secures data centre project from a long-standing global client

Adani Green Energy incorporates step-down subsidiary - Skyspin Energy

HCL Technologies recognized as Canada's Best Employers 2026 by Forbes

Creative Newtech enters into strategic business agreement with Passenger Drone Research (PDRL)

Artson gains after bagging purchase order from Tata Projects

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

